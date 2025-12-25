New Delhi, December 25: Another Hindu man has been beaten to death in Bangladesh, intensifying concerns over mob violence and the safety of minorities, just days after factory worker Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and his body set on fire. The latest incident took place in Rajbari district, around three-and-a-half hours from the capital Dhaka, late on Wednesday night, according to local media reports.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, died after being assaulted by villagers in Pangsha sub-district. The killing comes at a time when Bangladesh is already witnessing heightened tension and public anger following the brutal lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh last week. Dipu Chandra Das Death: Over 20 Injured in West Bengal’s Kolkata As Protests Over Hindu Man’s Murder in Bangladesh Turn Violent (Watch Videos).

Allegations of Extortion and Mob Attack

According to residents quoted by Bangladeshi daily The Daily Star, Samrat was allegedly the leader of a local criminal gang known as “Samrat Bahini,” accused of extortion and other illegal activities. He had reportedly fled Bangladesh following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina last year and had recently returned to his native village, Hosendanga, in Kalimohor union.

Police said that around 11 pm, Samrat and several associates went to the house of a villager, Shahidul Islam, allegedly to extort money. Family members raised an alarm, shouting that robbers had entered the house, prompting villagers to rush to the spot. While most of the gang members managed to escape, Samrat was caught and beaten severely by the crowd. Dipu Chandra Das Lynching: 2 More Arrested in Connection With Mob Lynching of Hindu Youth in Bangladesh, Taking Total to 12.

Police Response and Criminal Cases

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar said officers managed to rescue Samrat from the mob and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Sarkar confirmed that Samrat had at least two criminal cases registered against him at Pangsha Police Station, including a murder case.

One of Samrat’s associates, Mohammed Selim, was arrested from the scene with a pistol and another firearm, police added. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the mob attack.

Incident Comes Days After Dipu Chandra Das’s Lynching

The killing has further inflamed public debate following the lynching of 27-year-old Hindu factory worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, about three hours from Dhaka. Das was allegedly accused of blasphemy by a co-worker before being beaten by a mob, hanged, and set ablaze.

Authorities later said there was no evidence of blasphemy and suggested the killing may have stemmed from a workplace dispute. At least 12 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Bangladesh’s interim government has sought to reassure the public. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said Education Adviser C R Abrar visited Das’ family to convey condolences and assure them of government support. Despite these assurances, the back-to-back incidents have renewed fears among minority communities and drawn condemnation and protests, including in parts of India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

