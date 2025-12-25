New Delhi, December 25: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairperson Tarique Rahman returned to Dhaka on Thursday after nearly 17 years in exile, marking one of the most consequential political homecomings in Bangladesh’s recent history. Arriving from London via Sylhet on a Biman Bangladesh flight, Rahman was accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman, daughter Zaima Rahman, and pet cat, Zeebu. His return follows a dramatic political reset triggered by the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina last year and the subsequent policy shifts under the interim administration.

Rahman, who kept a public count of his exile, 6,314 days, first visited his ailing mother, former prime minister Khaleda Zia, currently hospitalised in Dhaka. He later addressed supporters amid tight security, signalling the formal start of his political re-entry just weeks before Bangladesh heads to the polls on February 12. Tarique Rahman Returns to Bangladesh: BNP Acting Chairman Arrives in Dhaka After 17 Years Amid Deepening Political Crisis (Watch Video).

Who Is Tarique Rahman?

Tarique Rahman, 60, is the eldest son of Khaleda Zia and the political heir of the BNP. He began his political journey as a grassroots party worker in Bogura in the late 1980s before rising rapidly after the BNP returned to power in 2001. During that period, he emerged as a powerful behind-the-scenes figure, with the BNP’s Hawa Bhaban office operating as a parallel power centre. Widely viewed at the time as a future prime minister, Rahman’s ascent was interrupted by his 2007 arrest during a military-backed caretaker regime. After 18 months in detention, he went into exile in London in 2008, facing multiple cases including graft and conspiracy charges, verdicts that were overturned last year. Bangladesh Political Crisis: Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League Banned From Contesting National Elections in February 2026.

What Is His Plan for Bangladesh?

In his first major public address at Purbachal, Rahman framed his political vision as a democratic reset. Invoking Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream,” he outlined a plan centred on public safety, inclusive development, and democratic participation. Stressing protections for women, children, minorities, and the working class, he called for a “safe Bangladesh” where citizens of all faiths and regions can live without fear. Rahman also pledged ethical governance guided by justice, urged restraint among party workers, and warned against violence and provocation by “hegemonic powers.”

Political Context and Road Ahead

Rahman’s return has been enabled by the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, which freed Khaleda Zia and cleared Rahman of all pending cases. With the Awami League now banned, BNP is widely expected to emerge as the largest party in the February elections. Rahman is likely to contest from Bogura-6, a BNP stronghold.

A Fractured Landscape

Despite the enthusiasm among BNP supporters, Rahman’s comeback has divided public opinion. Critics question his past record and warn of rising fundamentalist forces, while supporters see him as the face of post-Hasina change. As Bangladesh approaches a pivotal election, Tarique Rahman’s return has reshaped the political battlefield, reviving old debates while opening a new, uncertain chapter for the country.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Zee News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2025 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).