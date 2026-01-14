Dhaka (Bangladesh), January 14 (ANI): Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor of the Interim Government, on Tuesday sought support from the United Nations human rights office to counter a surge of misinformation targeting the February 12 elections.

The X account of the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh flagged the flooding of misinformation surrounding the elections.

Also Read | Reddit Outage: Platform Faces Widespread Service Disruptions As Users Receive ‘Blank Pages’ and ‘Elevated Errors’; Company Says Fix Being Implemented.

"There has been a flood of misinformation surrounding the elections. It is coming from both foreign media and local sources," Yunus said during a phone conversation with Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

https://x.com/ChiefAdviserGoB/status/2011115652627808762

Also Read | 'Stranger Things Finale': Ethan Hawke Says He 'Loved' Daughter Maya Hawke's Role As Robin in Netflix Series, Praises Her Growth as an Artiste (Watch Video).

"They have flooded social media with fake news, rumours and speculation. We are concerned about the impact this may have on the elections," the Chief Adviser added. High Commissioner Turk said he was aware of the problem and offered the support of the UN human rights office to address what he described as a growing misinformation challenge, as per the X post.

"There is a lot of misinformation. We will do whatever is needed," Turk said, adding that the UN rights agency would work closely with Bangladesh to tackle the issue.

During the conversation, the two leaders also discussed the upcoming referendum, the importance of institutional reforms, the work of the Enforced Disappearance Commission, the formation of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and the global geopolitical situation.

High Commissioner Turk stressed the importance of establishing "a truly independent" National Human Rights Commission to carry forward the work related to enforced disappearances.

In response, Yunus said the NHRC ordinance has already been promulgated and that a new commission would be reconstituted ahead of the February 12 elections.

"We will do it before we leave," he said. The Chief Adviser said he had shared the final report of the Enforced Disappearance Commission with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, describing it as a crucial document that would go a long way toward ensuring accountability and justice for the victims of enforced disappearances during the autocratic regime from 2009 to 2024. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)