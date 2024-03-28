Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 28 (ANI): Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who was on a state visit to Bangladesh, on Thursday, arrived in Assam's Dhubri district on his way back to his country.

He was accorded a warm welcome by the administration of Dhubri district, BSF officials at the border trade centre along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Later, he left from Assam to Bhutan.

The Bhutanese King's arrival in Assam comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Bhutan for a two-day State visit.

On March 25, the Bhutanese King arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for a four-day visit to Bangladesh, Bangladesh-based Dhaka Tribune reported. He travelled to Bangladesh at the invitation of Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

During his visit, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. After the meeting, the two sides, in a joint statement, acknowledged the progress made in bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Bhutan and set targets for future collaborations, according to Dhaka Tribune report.

During the visit to Bhutan, PM Modi was conferred with the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', Bhutan's highest civilian honour, which he dedicated it to the 140 crore people of India. He affirmed hope that the relationship between New Delhi and Thimphu will keep growing, thus benefitting the citizens of the two nations.

"It is with great humility that I accept the Order of the Druk Gyalpo. I am grateful to HM the King of Bhutan for presenting the Award. I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India. I am also confident that India-Bhutan relations will keep growing and benefit our citizens," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi became the first foreign dignitary and only the fourth person overall to receive the honour. As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

PM Modi departed for New Delhi on March 23. In a special gesture, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay came to see off PM Modi at the airport.

PM Modi thanked Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for the special gesture.In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "I am honoured by the special gesture by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of coming to the airport as I leave for Delhi. This has been a very special Bhutan visit. I had the opportunity to meet His Majesty the King, PM @tsheringtobgay and other distinguished people of Bhutan."

"Our talks will add even more vigour to the India-Bhutan friendship. I am also grateful to have been conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo. I am very thankful to the wonderful people of Bhutan for their warmth and hospitality. India will always be a reliable friend and partner for Bhutan," he added.

Before departing for New Delhi, PM Modi inaugurated Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital along with his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay. Bhutanese PM Tobgay expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government for fully funding the construction of the state-of-the-art hospital.

During his visit, PM Modi called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu. During the meeting, the two sides renewed their commitment to the special and unique ties shared by India and Bhutan. (ANI)

