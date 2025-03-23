New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): A two-week residential program aimed at enhancing the electoral management capabilities of senior and mid-level election officials from Bhutan concluded on March 21, at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi.

The program was attended by 40 officials, including the Election Commissioner of Bhutan. The initiative aimed to share international best practices and foster stronger institutional cooperation between India and Bhutan.

The programme was held from the 10th to the 21st of March 2025.

According to the Election Comission of India, official statement, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar along with ECs Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi met the Election Commissioner of Bhutan Ugyen Chewang during his call on at ECI on March 18.

A valedictory session was held on March 21 at India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM).

DEC Ajeet Kumar in his opening address, reiterated India's commitment to deepening electoral cooperation and capacity-building engagements with Bhutan. Former CEC TS Krishnamurthy also shared his insights on the robust institutional credibility developed by the ECI over decades, the staement added.

The valedictory session concluded with a vote of thanks from EC of Bhutan, Ugyen Chewang, followed by the distribution of certificates to all participants.

The interactive, case-study based training programme covered key aspects of election management, aimed at enhancing electoral management capabilities, sharing international best practices, and fostering stronger institutional cooperation between India and Bhutan, as per the Election Comission of India.

Based on the request of the EC of Bhutan, a two-night visit to Rewalsar, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh was organised from March 15-17, a revered site associated with Guru Padmasambhava, who introduced Buddhism to Bhutan. the statement added.

The Bhutan EC also planted a Ficus Religiosa (Peepal tree) sapling on campus signifying the mutual values of peace, sustainability, and spiritual wisdom that both nations share on the 19th of March. Regular training programs and visits characterise ECI's engagement with Bhutan. (ANI)

