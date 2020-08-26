Washington [US], Aug 26 (ANI): Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) called Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden "a total pushover" to China and added that he "was a giant relief for terrorists".

"Joe Biden is a politician who has been in the government for 47 years. He is a career politician who has never signed the front of a check and does not know the slightest thing about the American worker or the American business," Eric said here at the Republican National Convention here.

Also Read | Al-Burhan Urges United States to Remove Sudan from Terror List.

"The same politician has been a total pushover for Communist China and someone who would be a giant relief for terrorists. Joe Biden has pledged to raise taxes by USD 400 trillion. My father fights for the American people every day," he added.

Eric, the executive vice president to the US President's campaign, addressed a message to his father stating that he was "proud of what you (Donald) are doing for this country".

Also Read | World Health Organization's African Region Declared Wild Poliovirus Free.

"I miss working alongside you every single day but I am damn proud to be on the frontlines of this fight. I am proud of what you are doing for this country. I am proud to show my children what their grandfather is fighting for. Keep fighting for what is right," he said.

"Dad, let's make Uncle Robert (US President's brother who passed away on August 15 [local time]) proud this week," he concluded.

The Presidential elections in the US are scheduled to take place on November 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)