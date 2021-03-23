Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on lawmakers to impose a ban on assault weapons in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, and close the existing loopholes in the background check system.

"I don't need to wait another minute to take common-sense steps or save the lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act," Biden said as quoted by Sputnik. "We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again."

Biden emphasized that he got that done what he was a senator, making it a law that brought down mass killings, and lawmakers today should follow suit.

"We can close the loopholes on our background check system, including the Charleston loophole. That's one of the best tools we have right now to prevent gun violence. The Senate should immediately pass, let me say it again, the United States Senate... should immediately pass the two House-passed bills to close loopholes in the background check system," Biden said.

The President said said he is not going to speculate on the motive behind the Colorado shooting because they do not have all the details.

"You can ask me to speculate [on] what happened, why it happened, and I am not going to do that now because we do not have all the information," Biden told reporters at the White House.

The US leader said he received updates on the situation form the US Attorney General, FBI Director and Colorado Governor, and plans to speak with the Mayor of Boulder later in the day.

Ten people, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene were killed in Monday's shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, local police said.

The US President in a proclamation said that as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated, "I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 27, 2021."

Biden also directed that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. (ANI)

