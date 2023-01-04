Washington, Jan 4 (AP) President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House later this month for economic and security consultations, the US administration announced Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the January 13 meeting will include discussions of North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, amid concerns over the potential for another nuclear test by the reclusive nation.

Also Read | Pakistan: Markets, Malls To Close by 8:30 PM To Save Electricity Under New Energy Conservation Plan.

Also on the agenda: economic issues, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, climate change and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"President Biden will reiterate his full support for Japan's recently released National Security Strategy, its presidency of the G7, and its term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council," Jean-Pierre said.

Also Read | Firing on Imran Khan Carried Out From Four Sites, Three More Shooters Involved: Probe Team.

"The leaders will celebrate the unprecedented strength of the US-Japan Alliance and will set the course for their partnership in the year ahead.”

The two leaders last met in Bali, Indonesia, during November's Group of 20 summit. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)