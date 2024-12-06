Washington, Dec 6 (PTI) Bipartisan support and cooperation on security and defense is the most important dimension of India-US partnership, a top Indian American defense leader said amidst presidential transition.

In an interview with PTI, Dr Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation, said “One of the most important strategic partnerships of the 21st century is that of India and the United States.”

“One of the most important dimensions of this alliance is bipartisan support and cooperation on security and defense,” he said.

In Jun 2016, the world's largest unmanned deal was advocated by the then president Donald Trump and it was concluded by his successor Joe Biden this year.

It is a reflection of the bipartisan support that this relationship's defense and security aspects enjoys, he said.

“As the capitals of large, vibrant democracies, Washington DC and New Delhi are natural partners and share many of the same broad goals for peace, stability and security throughout the globe,” Lall said in response to a question.

In October, Lall was appointed as a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution in recognition of his important role in enhancing India-US defense relations, including a major drone deal worth over USD 3 billion.

India is acquiring 31 MQ-9B Predator drones from General Atomics.

“The countries already help each other in many ways and the scope for that work will only increase as we build on the recently announced contract between the US and India for MQ-9B Sky Guardians and Sea Guardians from General Atomics, a strategic capability that will significantly enhance India's security,” Lall said.

Over the last decade, Lall has emerged as a key player in India-US defense trade.

Prominent among them being is securing a USD 3 billion deal with Boeing to provide P-8I aircraft for the Indian Navy, a USD 5 billion deal for India's acquisition of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and CH-47F (I) Chinook helicopters, acquisition of 10 C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft for USD 4 billion and MH60 Romeo Seahawk deal.

