Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 13 (ANI/WAM): The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the implementation of the 33rd airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation.

Two C17 aircraft belonging to the UAE Air Force and two C295 aircraft belonging to the Egyptian Air Force participated in the airdrop operation.

The airdrop was carried out over inaccessible isolated areas in the northern Gaza Strip via four aircraft carrying 82 tonnes of food and relief aid, bringing the total amount of aid airdrops to 2,107 tonnes since the beginning of the operation.

This brings the total amount of aid sent by the UAE to northern Gaza to over 2,477 tonnes, including both land shipments through the Kerem Shalom crossing and airdrops via "Birds of Goodness."

The "Birds of Goodness" campaign is part of Operation "Chivalrous Knight 3" to support the Palestinian people in Gaza. (ANI/WAM)

