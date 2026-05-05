World News | BLA Claims 11 Attacks Across Balochistan, Alleges Casualties and Captures of Military Personnel in Escalating Violence

Balochistan [Pakistan] May 4 (ANI): The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Sunday stated that it conducted 11 operations across Balochistan between April 25 and May 3, claiming that 11 personnel from what it termed "occupying forces" were killed and three Military Intelligence officials were taken into custody, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In a media statement, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said the attacks were aimed at Pakistani army personnel, vehicles carrying minerals, and "local collaborators". He added that four of the operations involved remote-controlled IEDs, which he claimed resulted in significant personnel and material damage. The statement also acknowledged losses on the BLA's side, noting that three of its fighters were killed on April 24 during clashes in Taarez, Nushki.

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The BLA said that on April 25 in Dasht, Mastung, its fighters detained "three MI personnel in disguise", adding that tracking devices were recovered from them and that "further investigation of the detainees is ongoing". It also claimed that its fighters blocked the Panjgur-Chedgi main road on April 26 for several hours, during which it said the tyres of 12 trailers were punctured and drivers were released after warnings, as cited by the TBP report.

According to the group, the blockade was repeated on April 27, during which it claimed that tyres of 11 additional trailers were punctured, with drivers again released after what it described as a "final warning".

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On April 28, the BLA claimed responsibility for a hand grenade attack on accommodation quarters of a construction company in Dalbandin, stating that five individuals were injured. In Parom, Panjgur, the group said its fighters attacked army personnel at Gomaazi as they arrived to escort convoys, claiming that two personnel were killed.

On April 29, the BLA said it fired grenade rounds at what it described as the central army camp in Kalat city, claiming both personnel and material losses. The statement further said that on May 1, its fighters seized weapons and a motorcycle after taking control of a lease site in Chalgazi, Dalbandin.

On May 2, the group claimed it targeted an army vehicle with a remote-controlled IED in Chedgi, Panjgur, alleging that five personnel were killed and two seriously injured. It also claimed another IED attack on a military vehicle in Shadi Kaur, Pasni, stating that four personnel were killed and four others injured, according to TBP.

In Loni, Dukki, the BLA said it targeted what it described as an armed militia guarding mineral transport vehicles, claiming that two personnel were injured in an IED explosion. On May 3, the group said it carried out another IED attack in Al-Mark, Kharan, targeting an army Bomb Disposal Squad during what it described as clearance operations, claiming that three personnel were injured.

The BLA said it "accepts responsibility for all these operations" and reiterated its stance that such attacks would continue "with the same intensity" until what it calls the "liberation of the motherland," as highlighted in the TBP report. (ANI)

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