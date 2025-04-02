Mandalay [Myanmar], April 2 (ANI): India's rescue and relief operations are underway in Mynamar as the country recovers from the devastating earthquake. The NDRF team deployed under India's Operation Brahma shared the details on the progress of rescue operations on Wednesday.

Deputy Team Leader of the NDRF Search and Rescue operation team in Myanmar, NDRF Deputy Commander Kunal Tiwari, told ANI, "Our team has a total 80 members. We have 4 canines and heavy team equipment like rigging, lifting, cutting, and bridging. Our team is fully equipped."

He said that challenges are there, but they are ready to surmount them.

Speaking about the recovery of mortal remains after the earthquake, Tiwari told ANI that the team is trained in dead body management and explained the process.

On the support extended by Myanmar's locals to the Indian team, he said, "As India has taken one step forward to help Myanmar, so have people of Myanmar taken two steps forward with us. Wherever we are going, we get their full support. So it is because of this bonding between Myanmar and India, that we are able to carry forward with our work".

"Even in this time of distress, they have given us warm welcome, utmost respect and honoured us. This is so commendable that I cannot put it in words", he added

On how they are dealing with aftershocks, Tiwari replied, "Safety first is our principle. All us trained for it. We all have a good PPE, which gives us local protection. Before starting any work, we mark the escape route properly, the safe zone, the safety officer is informed."

He noted that the Indian team is at par with international standards.

Sharing operational details, he said that Mandalay city has been divided into four sectors- Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, Delta, and India was allotted the Delta sector which saw the most damage inflicted due to the earthquake.

He shared that India has attended 11 worksites out of the 15 sites allotted.

A monk said that he is very satisfied for the assistance of India and very thankful to the Government of India.

A Myanmar local, Hussain spoke to ANI and expressed thanks for the Indian efforts underway in Myanmar. He said, "We got a great sense of relief when you came. You (Indians) are very hardworking people. We are very happy and at peace. We have benefited a lot from the arrival of NDRF. May god shower blessings upon India and its leadership".

India has delivered 625 metric tonnes (MT) of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) material to Myanmar as part of Operation Brahma, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

India launched Operation Brahma to provide necessary support, including Search and Rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance, following the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

Being the first responder in times of crisis in the neighbourhood, Operation Brahma is a whole-of-government endeavour by India to respond to widespread destruction in Myanmar. (ANI)

