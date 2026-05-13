World News | Brazil FM Arrives in India for BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Foreign Minister of Brazil Mauro Vieira on Wednesday arrived in India for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, "Warm welcome to the Foreign Minister Mr. Mauro Vieira of Brazil, as he arrives in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting."

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil noted in a post on X, "After completing the two-day itinerary in Central Asia, Minister Mauro Vieira landed in New Delhi to take part in the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting."

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Brazil was the President of BRICS before India.

The 4th BRICS Sherpas Meeting concluded on December 12, 2025, with the formal transfer of the group's presidency from Brasil to India, marked by the handover of the gavel. The new leadership also presented the priorities to be discussed in 2026.

Brasil's Sherpa, Ambassador Mauricio Lyrio, formally transferred the BRICS presidency to India's Sherpa, Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela.

India will host the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 14-15. The meeting will be chaired by S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister. BRICS Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation from Member and Partner Countries will participate in the meeting. They will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of BRICS Member Countries will exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest. On the second day, BRICS Member and Partner Countries will participate in a session themed "BRICS@20: Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". This will be followed by a session on the "Reforms of Global Governance and Multilateral System".

The BRICS Foreign Ministers held their last meeting on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) on 26 September 2025. The meeting was chaired by India in its capacity as the incoming BRICS Chair for 2026. (ANI)

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