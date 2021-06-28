Brasilia [Brazil], June 28 (ANI): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 33,704 to 18,420,598 within the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.

With 739 more death, the toll now stands at 513,474.

Over 16.61 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak. On Saturday, the country confirmed a record of 64,134 new cases and 1,593 fatalities.

Meanwhile, global cases of COVID-19 have surpassed 180 million. Coronavirus deaths are the world is set to cross 4 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the US with over 603,000 fatalities and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. (ANI)

