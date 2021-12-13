Seoul [South Korea], December 13 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group BTS performed 'Butter' at the US TV network CBS' popular talk show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden (James Corden Show).'

BTS appeared on the James Corden Show aired on the 8th (local time) and had a performance of 'Butter'.

Following the performance of 'Permission to Dance' on the 23rd last month, they had an ending stage this time, celebrating the 1000th episode of the James Corden Show.

At the show, BTS came out of the audience seats singing 'Butter.' While the audience enjoyed the music, the seven members moved from the seat to the stage and showed an exciting performance.

BTS will also appear in the 'CROSSWALK CONCERT,' the corner of the James Corden Show, on the 16th.

The James Corden Show previously announced on its official SNS that BTS will perform an incredible stage of 'Butter' and it will also reveal that 'BTS Crosswalk' will air on the 16th.

Meanwhile, BTS is dominating year-end charts and music awards this year with 'Butter.' (ANI/Global Economic)

