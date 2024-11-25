New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Monday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to India for inviting him to participate in the ICA Global Cooperative Conference and stated that he came here to learn about India's cooperative movement experience.

Lauding the 'cooperative movement' in India, the Bhutan PM said that cooperatives have achieved remarkable successes by empowering millions, uplifting marginalised and fostering sustainable economic growth.

While addressing the conference, Tobgay stated, "I am very happy to be in India, I am happy because whenever I come to India, I get the opportunity to meet my elder brother, the respected Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. You invited me to participate in this important gathering. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I was able to meet my elder brother only because of your invitation. Thank you very much."

Tobgay further expressed his enthusiasm for attending the launch of the UN International Year of Cooperatives in India, where he aimed to learn from India's experiences with cooperatives.

"But I have come here to learn as well. Learn about the cooperative movement in general, and learn from India's experiences with cooperatives in particular. As such, I am delighted to be here today in the vibrant and diverse nation of India at the launch of the UN International Year of Cooperatives," he added.

"Today, we come together to celebrate not just the cooperative movement, but the profound impact it has had on communities around the world, especially in uplifting the marginalised and fostering sustainable economic growth. Cooperatives have achieved remarkable successes over the years. They have empowered millions, providing essential services, fostering economic inclusion, and stimulating local economies. By pooling resources and working together, cooperatives have enabled individuals, particularly the poor, to lift themselves out of poverty, access markets, and improve their livelihoods," he added.

Highlighting the importance of cooperative movement, the Bhutan PM affirmed that the cooperative movement has become even more vital in today's world.

"In today's world, the cooperative movement has become even more vital. We face persistent large-scale poverty, growing inequality, rising prices, geopolitical tensions, and the daunting challenge of climate change offer a solutions-oriented approach, promoting resilience and adaptability," PM Tobgay said.

"They empower communities to address these pressing issues through collaboration, innovative thinking and shared responsibility. In these tumultuous times, cooperatives are a beacon of hope and a tool for meaningful change. Indeed, cooperatives build prosperity for all Cooperatives build a better world. It is fitting that the launch of the International Year of Cooperatives is taking place in India, as there is no better country that exemplifies the enormous transformative power of collective action," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Bhutan Prime Minister met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and discussed opportunities in the fields of connectivity, energy cooperation, trade and the vision and potential of Gelephu Mindfulness City.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the ICA Global Cooperative Conference, 2024, on Monday. He also launched an album of commemorative postal stamps dedicated to the International Year of Cooperatives, 2025.

Speaking at the ICA Global Cooperative Conference 2024, PM Modi said, "This conference is being organised in India for the first time. In India, we are expanding the cooperative movement. This conference will provide essential insights for India's future cooperative journey. India's experiences will offer new tools and a 21st-century spirit to the global cooperative movement. For the world, cooperatives are a model; for India, they are the foundation of our culture and lifestyle."

"Mahatma Gandhi used to say that the success of cooperatives does not depend on the number of members but on their moral development. When morality is present, the right decisions are made in the interest of humanity," he noted. (ANI)

