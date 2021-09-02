Toronto, Sep 2 (PTI) Canada's Burnaby city has declared September 5 as Gauri Lankesh Day, commemorating the life of the journalist-turned-activist who was killed outside her house in Bengaluru four years ago.

Mike Hurley, the Mayor of Burnaby city in British Columbia, signed a proclamation to this effect on August 30.

She was a “courageous Indian journalist who stood up for truth and justice," the proclamation stated.

"Gauri Lankesh through her work encouraged her readers to adopt scientific temperament and reject religious fanaticism and caste-based discrimination and bigotry," it said.

Gauri Lankesh, 55, a left-leaning journalist, was shot dead on September 5, 2017 outside her house in Bengaluru by members of a gang for her anti-Hindutva stand.

