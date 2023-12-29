Ottawa, Dec 29 (PTI) Canadian police have launched an investigation into reports of shots fired at the residence of an Indian-origin businessman in Surrey in the British Columbia province, causing damage to the property.

According to several media reports, gunshots were fired at the residence of the son of Satish Kumar, the president of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, in Surrey on Wednesday.

The temple was in the news when its members last month countered a protest of the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice against the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in Surrey.

A press release issued by police on Thursday said that Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is "investigating a report of shots fired at a residence in the early morning of December 27".

On Wednesday at approximately 8:03 am, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 14900 block of 80 Avenue, Constable Parmbir Kahlon, Media Relations Officer for Surrey Police, said.

"No one was injured during the incident, but the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes," the release said without divulging the identity of the resident.

Police remained in the area, examining the scene, speaking with witnesses and canvassing the neighbourhood for CCTV footage. Officers are still working to determine the motive of this incident, the release said.

Hindu temples in Canada have been vandalised many times, allegedly by Khalistani supporters, during the last couple of years.

Khalistani activists have pasted posters targeting Indian diplomats on the Surrey temple's gate and walls, amidst the diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Nijjar on Canadian soil.

