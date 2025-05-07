Vatican City, May 7 (AP) Catholic cardinals are filing into the Sistine Chapel for the start of the conclave to elect a new pope to follow Pope Francis.

As they processed into the chapel adorned with Michelangelo's “The Last Judgement,” the 133 cardinals chanted the meditative “Litany of the Saints”. A line of Swiss Guards stood at attention.

The hymn implores the saints to help the cardinals find a new leader of the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church. (AP)

