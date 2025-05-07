London, May 07: A hotel manager who was dismissed after allegedly partying, playing loud music, and having sex with a colleague in a guest room has won an unfair dismissal claim. Sebastian Kedracki, a senior employee at Club Quarters Hotel in central London, was sacked following a night of drinking and partying with a junior colleague on 29 December 2022. The pair were discovered by another staff member “dancing like a disco club” in a locked office with the lights off and bottles of alcohol around.

Later, a hotel guest complained about loud music at 3am, prompting staff to unlock a guest room using a master key, where Mr Kedracki and the colleague were found showering together. One staff member claimed to have seen them having sex, which Mr Kedracki did not dispute during cross-examination.

Mr Kedracki, who had worked at the hotel since 2013, was suspended and subsequently dismissed after a disciplinary process. He claimed the dismissal was a "witch hunt" and took Kingsway LIF Holdings Ltd to an employment tribunal.

Employment Judge Adkin ruled in Mr Kedracki’s favour, finding the dismissal unfair due to procedural failings—specifically, using the same employee to conduct both the investigation and the disciplinary hearing. The judge acknowledged that Mr Kedracki’s behaviour breached trust and inconvenienced staff and guests but criticized the flawed process.

Despite noting that Kedracki showed no remorse, the tribunal upheld the unfair dismissal claim due to the employer’s mishandling of the disciplinary procedure.

