Washington DC [US], March 31 (ANI): Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) extended warm Eid Mubarak wishes to all Muslim brothers and sisters around the globe. According to CFU, the Eid festivities for the Uyghur population are overshadowed by the ongoing genocide and attack on Islam perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

As Ramzan concluded, CFU underscored their perseverance in enduring severe religious oppression and the systematic erasure of their ethnic and religious identity.

The persecution of Uyghurs has become more severe under the oppressive system of surveillance and coercion imposed by the CCP during this Ramzan, CFU reported. It has been indicated that Uyghurs are compelled to record themselves while eating lunch to demonstrate they are not observing the fast, and the state organizes collective meals along with obligatory political "study sessions" to disrupt sahur (the pre-dawn meal) and iftar (the meal to break the fast).

Programs involving forced labor have also increased to monitor Uyghur workers and obstruct religious practices continuously. Those who oppose these measures face harsh penalties, which may include confinement in so-called "re-education" camps, as reported by CFU.

Since 2017, approximately 16,000 mosques, representing two-thirds of the total in the region, have been either destroyed or damaged, frequently replaced by shopping centers and tourist attractions as part of the CCP's initiative to sanitize the genocide and disseminate propaganda.

The mosques that remain have had their Islamic symbols removed and transformed into bars, cafes, and clubs, while religious leaders have been arrested and imprisoned, CFU detailed.

"As the Muslim community gathers to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, a time for joy, reflection, and unity, millions of Uyghurs are reminded of families separated and faith suppressed due to the ongoing genocide executed by the Chinese government. For them, Eid signifies increased surveillance, restrictions, and the unending need to conceal their beliefs. The genocide has deprived the Uyghurs in the region of their freedom to observe this sacred day, and for the diaspora Uyghurs, the CCP has taken away their ability to celebrate alongside their loved ones," stated CFU Executive Director Rushan Abbas.

"My sister, Gulshan Abbas, continues to be unjustly imprisoned by the regime, spending yet another Eid apart from her children and grandchildren. As we commemorate this joyful occasion, we must keep in mind those who suffer in silence, amplify their voices, and fight for justice," he said.

CFU emphasized that this Eid-ul-Fitr, it is essential for individuals to express their solidarity with the Uyghur people as they strive for freedom, dignity, and the right to exist. (ANI)

