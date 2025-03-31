Every year, Eiffel Tower Day is celebrated on March 31 every year to commemorate the inauguration of the Eiffel Tower in 1889. This annual event marks the completion and opening of the Eiffel Tower in France, one of the most famous landmarks in the world. As per historical records, the tower was unveiled on March 31, 1889, by its designer Gustave Eiffel, who climbed to the top and hoisted the French flag. This year, Eiffel Tower Day 2025 falls on Monday, March 31. Eiffel Tower Piercing Through Blanket of Low Overcast Cloud Over Paris Gets Beautifully Captured in Viral Instagram Reel.

The Eiffel Tower is a wrought-iron lattice tower on the Champ de Mars in Paris. It is named after the engineer Gustave Eiffel, whose company designed and built the tower from 1887 to 1889. Scroll down to know more about Eiffel Tower Day 2025 date and the significance of the special day dedicated to one of the iconic landmarks in the world. Astronomy Photographer Captures Breathtaking Images of Planetary Parade With Saturn Faintly Visible in Paris' Night Sky.

Eiffel Tower Day 2025 Date

Eiffel Tower Day 2025 falls on Monday, March 31.

Eiffel Tower Day Significance

Eiffel Tower Day is an important day that encourages people to learn about its history and engineering. The day encourages people to visit the Eiffel Tower and explore its beauty. The design of the Eiffel Tower is attributed to Maurice Koechlin and Émile Nouguier, two senior engineers working for the Compagnie des Établissements Eiffel. The tower is 330 metres, which is 1,083 ft tall, about the same height as an 81-storey building, and is the tallest structure in Paris.

During its construction, the Eiffel Tower surpassed the Washington Monument to become the tallest human-made structure in the world, a title it held for 41 years until the Chrysler Building in New York City was finished in 1930. The tower has three levels for visitors, with restaurants on the first and second levels. Maintenance of the tower includes applying 60 tons of paint every 7 years to prevent it from rusting. The tower has been completely repainted at least 19 times since it was built, with the most recent being in 2010.

