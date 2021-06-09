Santiago [Chile], June 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile reported on Tuesday 5,568 new COVID-19 infections and 46 more deaths in the last day, for a total of 1,440,417 cases and 30,104 deaths.

According to the Health Ministry's daily report, 1,362,431 people have recovered from the virus to date, while 46,874 patients are in the active stage.

The southern region of Aysen registered the highest incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the South American country, followed by Los Rios, Maule and the Santiago Metropolitan Region, according to health ministry data.

In the last seven days, the regions with the largest increase in infections were Arica, Coquimbo, the Santiago Metropolitan Region and Valparaiso.

Chile has been facing a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, despite progress in the country's vaccination campaign, leading to a rise in hospitalizations and health centers reporting over 95 percent occupancy. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)