Beijing, Jun 7 (PTI) China on Saturday approved a certain number of export license applications for rare earth-related metals -- critical components used in manufacturing of automobiles, semiconductors, mobile phones and a host of other industries.

The approval was granted considering rising global demand for medium and heavy rare earth elements driven by industries such as robotics and new energy vehicles, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce here said.

Rare earth-related items have dual-use attributes for both military and civilian purposes, the spokesperson said, noting that imposing export controls on such items is in line with international practice.

The spokesperson said the controls aim to better safeguard national security and interests and fulfil international obligations of non-proliferation, which reflects China's commitment to world peace and regional stability.

China will continue to strengthen the review of compliant applications and is ready to enhance communication and dialogue on export controls with relevant countries to facilitate compliant trade, the spokesperson said.

