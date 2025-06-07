Milwaukee, June 7: In a horrifying incident, a 19-year-old girl was brutally murdered and dismembered during her first date in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Sade Robinson, a college student, was killed by her date, Maxwell Anderson, who later scattered her remains across the city and set her car on fire to hide evidence. After a tense trial, the jury found Anderson guilty on all charges. He now faces a mandatory life sentence for the gruesome murder.

As per the Mirror report, the chilling crime took place on the night of April 1, 2024, when Sade Robinson went out for drinks with Maxwell Anderson. Surveillance footage and cellphone data showed the two spending the evening at bars before heading to Anderson’s apartment. Prosecutors stated that Anderson killed Robinson there, incapacitating her before carrying out the brutal act. US: Horror Movie-Like Scene Unfolds at Kansas House, Babysitter Finds Intruder Under Bed After Child Complains of 'Monster' Hiding There.

According to the report, the next morning, Anderson drove Robinson’s car, with her body inside, to a remote park by Lake Michigan. Under the cover of darkness, he dismembered her body and scattered the remains around Milwaukee County. He then returned home by bus after torching her car behind an abandoned building in an effort to eliminate evidence linking him to the crime. US Horror: California Teacher Who Was Once Named ‘Teacher of the Year’ Gets 30 Years to Life for Sex Crimes Against 2 Minor Boys.

During the trial, Anderson’s defence attorney argued that there was no direct evidence proving Anderson’s intent to kill and claimed no signs of struggle were heard. However, the jury was convinced by the prosecution’s case, which included photographs from Anderson’s phone showing inappropriate behaviour toward Robinson. After just 45 minutes of deliberation, Anderson was found guilty on all counts on Friday, June 6.

