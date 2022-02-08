Kathmandu [Nepal], February 8 (ANI): A Nepalese government report has accused China of encroaching into western Nepal along their shared border.

The report was commissioned in September last year after reports emerged that China has been trespassing in the district of Humla.

This committee was formed under the Home Ministry Joint Secretary to study the dispute over the Nepal-China border. The team studied border pillars, especially in the Limi valley, and initial findings confirmed that there were some serious border issues between Nepal and China.

Nepal's Hindu Civic Society, Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan on Monday handed over a memorandum to the UN, saying that China has encroached on their land in the Humla district and urged the international community to pay attention to Chinese land grabbing.

Ekta Abhiyan chairperson Binay Yadav handed over the memorandum to UN Resident Coordinator Richard Howard in Kathmandu, Khabarhub reported. The civic society organisation also urged the Nepali Congress-led government to take action as suggested by the committee formed under its initiation.

"According to the study, the area between pillar number 5 (2) and the middle of the Kit Khola has been marked as the border between the two countries since the 1963 Boundary Protocol," the Rastriya Ekta Abhiyan's appeal said. However, the Chinese side has erected fences and wires in Nepali land.

Despite all evidence on the ground, the report is now pending with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Surprisingly, Kathmandu remains silent over China's expansionist approach in the Himalayan nation despite reports indicating illegal encroachments in bordering districts including Humla, Gorkha, Darchula, Dolakha and Sindhupalchowk.

Last month, Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan burnt pictures of the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi in the capital city protesting China's "increased interference" in Nepal's internal matters.

Demonstrators also lambasted the Chinese Ambassador for interfering in Nepal's internal affairs and imposing an unannounced blockade in Rasuwagadhi and Tatopani. The protesters also raised slogans against Chinese Ambassador Yanqi. (ANI)

