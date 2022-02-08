A UK based recruitment company (Yolk Recruitment) is offering its employees a holiday as a "gratitude" for working during the pandemic. Cardiff-based Yolk Recruitment has announced that it will take all 55 of its staff members and "not just the top billers" on a company holiday in April to Tenerife, the largest of Spain's Canary Islands, off the coast of northwest Africa. The company said this paid-for holiday comes after "historic 2021 results". This holiday in a hotel in Tenerife will last for four days.

"Yolk Folk are off to Tenerife. That's everyone. Not just the top billers or those that played a part in our historic 2021 results, but EVERYONE," the company said on LinkedIn.

“Our purpose is building a culture where everyone wins! Which means no one can be left behind on this all-inclusive company holiday," the company wrote.

The new hires of January and February will also go on the four-day holiday.

According to a report in BBC, the company estimates the holiday will cost it more than 100,000 pounds (roughly Rs 1-crore) for the four-day break.

Yolk's Chief Commercial Officer Pavan Arora said: "2020 was a really tough time on our whole industry - we went from the jobs market being put on hold to going into overdrive. Our staff have been on a journey, from going to remote working to hybrid back to remote...so we just wanted to put our arms around everyone and say thank you for the last two years."

The LinkedIn post has gone viral on social media, with netizens praising the company for its gesture.

