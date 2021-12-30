Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): Ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics, China on Wednesday recorded 207 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 156 linked to local transmissions and 51 from overseas, local media reported on Thursday.

The Chinese mainland reported 156 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.

Also Read | Taiwan Reports Another Incursion As 5 Chinese Warplanes Enter Its Air Defence Zone.

The report said that of the new local cases, 155 were reported in Shaanxi, and one in Guangxi.

Also reported were 51 new imported cases in 12 provincial-level regions, according to the commission. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge in UK: '90% of Coronavirus Patients Admitted in ICU Have Not Taken Booster Shot', Says PM Boris Johnson.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)