Beijing [China], March 12 (ANI): China on Friday reported 476 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Of these infections, 159 were reported in Shandong, 134 in Jilin, 35 in Tianjin, 33 in Guangdong, 30 in Shaanxi, 23 in Zhejiang, 22 in Hebei, 20 in Jiangsu and the rest of the cases were reported in seven other provincial-level regions, Xinhua reported citing commission's daily report.

Also Read | European Union to Table Proposals by May End to Phase Out Dependency on Russian Energy by 2027.

No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours.

As many as 112 imported COVID-19 cases were also reported on Friday, according to the commission.

Also Read | Ukraine Crisis: We See No Security Reasons for Indian Students to Leave Russia, Indian Embassy in New Guidelines.

A total of five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, Xinhua reported citing the commission. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)