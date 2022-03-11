The Chinese government has produced rapid antigen test to control recent COVID-19 outbreak, that force to shutdown Changchun city. Residents are required to undergo three rounds of mass testing. China reported 397 new cases of local transmission in the country on Friday.

China to introduce rapid antigen tests for first time as COVID19 outbreaks spread: health commission: News agency AFP — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

