Dushanbe [Tajikistan], October 28 (ANI): Tajikistan's officials have confirmed that China is willing to build an 8.6 million US dollars military base on the border of Tajikistan with Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

The police outpost that will later be handed over to the Tajik paramilitary unit is planned to be built close to Vakhon, Wakhan of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

At present, China has already been running a military base in Kulob of Tajikistan. It was built by the Chinese government in 2016, according to the publication.

According to Khaama Press, a communique written and sent from Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to the Chinese embassy reads, "Beijing should develop more border outposts on the border with Afghanistan in return for giving full control of their previous base."

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

It is imperative to mention Communist regime maintained a close relationship with the all-men Taliban government since they ousted the democratically elected government in August this year. As China maintains friendly relations, Tajikistan fears Beijing might pour terrorists from Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)