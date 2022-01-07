Beijing [China], January 7 (ANI): Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 57 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, local media reported citing authorities as saying on Friday.

The city has registered 1,913 local cases since December 9, 2021, amid the latest virus resurgence, Xinhua reported.

It further reported that of the new cases, 52 were detected in quarantine, while five were detected during routine screening of key groups.

Of the total 1,913 cases, 112 have recovered and 20 are in a severe condition. The rest are moderate and mild cases, as per Xinhua.

Meanwhile, China on Wednesday suspended international passenger flights for the city of Xi'an due to the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

Xi'an located in northwest China's Shaanxi has been under strict lockdown since December. Earlier, the city had suspended domestic flights, according to the Xi'an Xianyang International Airport, reported Xinhua.

The airport is an important air transportation hub in western China, with international routes connecting 74 major destinations in 36 countries around the world. (ANI)

