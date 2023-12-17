Dubai [UAE], December 17 (ANI/WAM): The 22nd edition of the 'Clean UAE' campaign, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, embarked on a monumental journey across all seven Emirates, imprinting a lasting impact on the nation's environmental panorama.

This significant initiative aligns with the overarching goals of environmental sustainability, coinciding with the 'Year of Sustainability' and the concluding of COP28, emphasising the urgency for collective action and sustainable practises.

Collaborating with Dubai Municipality, Saih Al Salam Protected Area Management, and Dubai Economy and Tourism, the campaign unfolded across four sites at Saih Al Salam.

The campaign witnessed a tremendous gathering of 7327 volunteers from diverse segments of society. Clad in specially crafted campaign cotton T-shirts and caps, equipped with reusable cotton gloves and biodegradable plastic bags, participants joined forces in the early hours of the morning to actively contribute to the environmental initiative, resulting in the substantial collection of 10.5 tonnes of waste.

The opening ceremony, graced by the presence and active participation of Executive Committee members of EEG, drew officials from both the government and private sectors.

As an accredited entity under the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), EEG maintains a steadfast commitment to aligning its initiatives with pertinent UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The 'Clean UAE' campaign resonates with the following SDGs: Goal #3 - Good Health and Well-being, Goal #11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities, Goal #12 - Responsible Consumption and Production, Goal #13 - Climate Action, Goal #15 - Life on Land, and Goal #17 - Partnerships for Goals." (ANI/WAM)

