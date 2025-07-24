New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Major General (Res) Amir Baram, the Director General, of Israel's Ministry of Defence called upon COAS General Upendra Dwivedi. They held discussions on the geostrategic developments in the region, and explored avenues to further strengthen the bilateral Defence Cooperation between India and Israel, the ADGPI shared on Thursday.

In a post on X, the ADGPI said, "Forging Stronger Bonds- Major General (Res) Amir Baram, Director General, Ministry of Defence, Israel, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS. They engaged in discussions focused on the geostrategic developments in the region, explored avenues to further strengthen bilateral Defence Cooperation and reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting regional stability."

Earlier on Wednesday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a bilateral meeting with Director General, Israel Ministry of Defence Major General (Res) Amir Baram in New Delhi.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation with a long-term perspective.

In a significant move, they concurred to work towards developing an institutional framework for further deepening of defence ties, the official statement said.

The Israel DG condemned the dastardly terrorist attack which took place in Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 people, including one foreign national on April 22 were killed in cold blood.

He conveyed full support for India's fight against terrorism.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh reiterated India's zero tolerance approach to terrorism and condemned the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks in Israel and called for the release of all hostages.

The official statement noted that the two sides also reviewed the progress of the ongoing defence collaboration activities since last Joint Working Group meeting held in July 2024 in India.

This visit by the Major General (Res) Amir Baram marks a pivotal step in India-Israel defence relations and reinforces both sides' commitment to enhance their strategic partnership, the Ministry of Defence had highlighted in its statement. (ANI)

