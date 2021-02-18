New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): India on Thursday airlifted consignment of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines for the Dominican Republic under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

The information was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on his Twitter post.

"Consignment of Made in India Covid vaccines airlifted for the Dominican Republic!," he tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has been "very much" at the forefront of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is providing vaccines to the world under 'Vaccine Maitri' initiatives.

Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands, he announced. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)