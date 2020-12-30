Lisbon [Portugal], December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Portugal has exceeded 400,000, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

A total of 3,336 new cases of COVID-19 and 74 deaths were recorded in the country over the past day.

The coronavirus case tally in Portugal currently stands at 400,002, with 6,751 deaths and over 327,000 recoveries. (ANI/Sputnik)

