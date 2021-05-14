New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Qatar on Thursday sent a consignment of medical supplies including 200 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators and 4,300 Remdesivir vials to India as the latter reels from a devastating COVID-19 crisis.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi expressed thanks to Qatar Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and the government.

"Taking forward our deep-rooted friendship & multi-faceted cooperation. Grateful to H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani the Amir of The State of Qatar & the government of Qatar for the gift of 200 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators & 4300 Remdesivir vials," he tweeted.

Indian Navy Ship Kolkata carrying 40 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, 400 oxygen cylinders and 47 oxygen concentrators from Kuwait and Qatar arrived at New Mangalore Port in India on Monday.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said India "deeply values" the gift of 40 metric tonne of Liquid Medical oxygen from Kuwait and thanked "generous donation" to the Indian community in Kuwait and in Qatar.

"Deeply value the gift of 40 MT of LMO from our friend Kuwait. A special thanks for the generous donation to the Indian community in Kuwait for 200 O2 cylinders and 4 O2 concentrators, and to the community in Qatar for 200 O2 cylinders and 43 O2 concentrators," Bagchi tweeted.

Several countries have come forward to help India as the country fights the second wave of COVID-19.

Earlier on Thursday, India had received another consignment of 300 ventilators from Canada.

"International cooperation continues. Appreciate shipment of 300 ventilators from our Strategic Partner Canada," said the MEA in a Facebook post.

As of Thursday, India recorded 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths. The total positive cases in the country so far stand at 2,37,03,665. This includes 1,97,34,823 recoveries and 2,58,317 reported deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)