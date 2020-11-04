Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): Voters in the US who are infected with the novel coronavirus are allowed to cast their vote in-person in the 2020 presidential election, as long as they take measures to protect workers at polling stations, according to US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC).

"Voters who are sick or in quarantine should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters. This includes wearing a mask, staying at least six feet away from others, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting," the CDC was quoted by Sputnik.

Those who are either sick or in quarantine should inform polling station staff upon their arrival, the CDC said.

Voters have also been advised by the CDC to bring their own pens and hand sanitizers as they cast their ballot.

Over 9.3 million people who are COVID-19 positive have been registered in the United States, the most of any country in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst affected country in the world, as over 231,700 people have died due to the virus.

Over 100 million people have already voted and some states, such as Pennsylvania, will report the in-person vote count before moving through the absentee ballots.

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. (ANI)

