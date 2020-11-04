Washington, November 3: All eyes are on the US Presidential Election results in order to find out who will become America's next President. The race is between current incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.

To be elected as a president, a candidate must win in at least 270 votes in what is called the electoral college. Each US state gets a certain number of votes partly based on its population and there are a total of 538 up for grabs. Tuesday's vote came amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

US is one of the worst affected states in the world with over 9.2 million COVID-19 cases and over 230,000 deaths due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Political parties in US urged voters to vote via mail ballots as part of the early voting process, in order to avoid queues. Democratic Party mainly pushed for early voting, but Republicans eventually started urging their voters to also vote early. US Presidential Election 2020: Security Tightened, Shops Boarded Across US Fearing Poll-Related Violence; See Tweets and Videos.

The early trends and exit polls were projected in the evening hours after the polling ended in states where the time was restricted till 7 pm ET. The official results would be delayed this year, due to the unprecedented use of mail-in ballots. The early voting held in most provinces would also end up increasing the time to count all the votes cast. The delay in declaration of the election winner may even stretch to a week, pollsters claimed.

Polling first ended in eastern states like Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Virginia and Vermont at 5.30 am Indian Standard Time on November 4. In-person voting in West coast states like California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington concluded at 9.30 am IST. Adak, Alaska will be the last location where polling. However, counting in most states would have started by then.

