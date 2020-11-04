Vienna, November 4: ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attack that left four victims dead in Vienna, the capital of Austria. Releasing a video online, the ISIS claimed the responsibility for Vienna terror attack in Austria saying that it were carried by one of its men named Abu Dujana al-Albani. According to a report by The Independent, the attacker named Kujtim Fejzulai, who was shot dead by police during the attack, had pledged allegiance to ISIS in an Instagram post after the rampage and used the name Abu Dujana al-Albani in his post.

According to a report by news agency AFP, the ISIS also carried a photograph of the armed assailant in which the ISIS propaganda arm Amaq cited 'a gun attack yesterday (Monday) by an ISIS fighter in the city of Vienna'. The Police informed that several shots were fired shortly after 8 pm on a lively street in the city centre and that there were six shooting locations.

Here's the Video Shared by Aditya Raj Kaul:

#ISIS has released a 39 sec video of the responsibility claim by the armed terrorist for #Vienna terror attack in Austria. Muted the audio to avoid this becoming a propaganda tool. This however is a new headache. #ISIS was on its decline. This lone-wolf attack gives it new push. pic.twitter.com/UoDDV6QjSE — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 3, 2020

A total of four people died in the shooting while one assailant was also killed. Moreover, 17 other people were wounded in a shooting which took place in the heart of Vienna. Several gunmen opened fire on people enjoying a last evening out in Vienna before a coronavirus lockdown on Monday. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said, “I am glad that our police were able to neutralise one of the attackers". “We will never allow ourselves to be intimidated by terrorism and will fight these attacks with all means", Kurz said.

