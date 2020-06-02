World News | Curfew Imposed in New York City Till Tuesday Morning Amid Protests over Floyd's Death

World. (File Image)

New York [USA], June 2 (ANI): New York City will be put under curfew starting at 11:00 pm (local time) Monday night with an increased presence of police forces following three nights of violent protests, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

"New Yorkers: I've spoken with [New York Governor Andrew Cuomo] and for everyone's safety we have decided to implement a citywide curfew in New York City tonight. It will take effect at 11 pm and be lifted at 5 am tomorrow morning," de Blasio said via Twitter.

"The NYPD will increase its presence where we saw violence and property damage last night -- specifically in Lower Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn," added.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that there are people who are looking to discredit the ongoing protests against the death of George Floyd.

'I stand behind the protestors and their message, but unfortunately, there are people who are looking to distract and discredit this moment," Governor Cuomo said in a statement.

"The violence and the looting have been bad for the city, the state and this entire national movement, undermining and distracting from this right cause," he added.

The governor in a separate statement said the city's police force would be doubled from its current level.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting since May 25, when George Floyd, a 46-years-old African American man, died under the police custody in the city of Minneapolis. (ANI)

