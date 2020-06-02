George Floyd Murder: Asphyxia Confirmed as Cause of Death in Independent Autopsy Ordered by Deceased's Family

Footage carried by news channels show the accused cop pressing Floyd under his knee | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Minneapolis, June 1: A week after the murder of African American man George Floyd, a private autopsy conducted on his body has confirmed "asphyxia" as the cause of death. The post-mortem was ordered by the bereaved family which wanted to independently ascertain the exact reason behind his demise. Derek Chauvin's Pageant Wife Kellie Files For Divorce, Says Doesn't Want Even a Penny From 'Killer of George Floyd'.

The autopsy findings were disclosed on Monday by Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Antonio Romanucci, who are serving as legal counsel for the kin of deceased. The report tabled before the press by them stated that Floyd was killed by asphyxia - a condition arising when the body is deprived of oxygen, leading to death.

The post-mortem found that blood-flow to Floyd's brain was acutely restricted due to the intense pressure applied by cop Derek Chauvin on his neck. The disgraced policeman, in a clip which went viral, was seen pressing his knee on the neck of Floyd - who was pinned on the ground - for nearly eight minutes.

Moments before going unconscious, Floyd could be seen gasping and saying that he "can't breathe". Chauvin, however, did not relent and continued to press his knee on the deceased's neck.

Another cop - who was part of the four-member team that apprehended the deceased - kneeled on the back of Floyd which further hindered his breathing, the autopsy revealed. The death could be categorised as homicide, said Dr Michael Baden and Dr Allecia Wilson, who were hired to conduct the post-mortem.

The murder of Floyd was reported on Monday, May 25. The 46-year-old black man was accused of using a counterfeit note. This prompted the Minneapolis police to apprehend him. On camera, the team of four cops including Chauvin could be seen handcuffing him, pinning him on the ground and pressing knees on his body.

The police killing sparked a wave of black rights protests across Minnesota, which has now spilled over to several other parts of the United States. A team of demonstrators also led a rally to the White House on Sunday. The agitation is aimed at seeking enhanced legal measures to protect black Americans, while also demanding expedited justice for Floyd.