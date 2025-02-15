Singapore, Feb 15 (PTI) Curry chicken with biryani rice is among the five meal options prepared by SATS Ltd, or Singapore Airport Terminal Services, ready-to-eat foods for public consumption during national emergencies.

SATS, a Singapore-headquartered solutions company, has spent four to six months on research and development before finalising five meal options.

Besides biryani -- a popular Indian dish in the city-state, the other meal options are chicken bolognese pasta, fish porridge with sweet potato and pumpkin, sweet spicy tomato fish with basmati rice, and vegetable marinara pasta.

The meals are prepared in a SATS halal-certified kitchen in Singapore, reported Channel News Asia on Saturday. The report said these meals require no refrigeration, can be eaten at room temperature without reheating and have a shelf life of up to eight months.

Leveraging its experience in producing army combat rations, food caterer SATS has developed these products.

“As with any ambient product, we have to do a real-time shelf-life study … once we are assured of the quality, then we launch the commercial production,” said Jean Sin, head of innovation and product development at SATS.

About 150,000 of these meals will be distributed between Saturday (February 15) and February 28 as part of this year's Exercise SG Ready, a component of Singapore's Total Defence campaign.

The exercise allows people in Singapore to experience simulated power outages and disruptions to food supplies, among other scenarios.

More than 100,000 students and teachers from over 90 schools, and three Institute of Technical Education colleges, along with over 8,000 seniors from 111 Active Ageing Centres, will be able to try these meals.

While long-shelf-life meals are often assumed to be unappetising, a taste test revealed otherwise.

The texture of the meals also closely resembled freshly cooked food, with the chicken, fish and rice maintaining a natural mouthfeel.

Nutritional value is another key consideration. Sin said the meals provide essential energy and nutrients, including carbohydrates, protein, fibre and fat.

These meals can also be heated up using a microwave, oven or by immersion in hot water for those who prefer a warm meal.

Sin said the ingredients are "selectively picked and harvested", with SATS working closely with local farmers for vegetables and mushrooms. The tilapia fish used in the meals is also locally sourced.

However, not all ingredients are suitable for long-term storage – leafy greens, for example, are "nearly impossible" as they tend to turn yellow and limp if cooked under high heat, according to the Channel report.

Once prepared, the meals undergo a sterilisation process in a retort machine, typically used commercially to eliminate harmful bacteria and pathogens in sealed food products.

Different meal types require specific sterilisation methods, with variations in temperature and duration to maintain food quality while ensuring safety.

No additives or preservatives are added to the meals, underlined Sin.

“Leak testing” is also conducted to ensure the packaging remains airtight, preventing contamination.

Sample batches are sent to Singapore Food Agency-accredited laboratories for food safety tests and only meals that pass these tests are released for consumption.

The sterilisation technology used for both products is the same, elaborated Sin, but combat rations require different packaging and food options due to considerations such as needing to airdrop the packages and meeting the high-calorie needs of soldiers in the field.

Nevertheless, the SATS team learned from its experience producing combat rations to develop the new emergency meals. One key difference is packaging transparency: combat rations are stored in opaque pouches to extend shelf life to up to 24 months, while the ready-to-eat meals have a transparent seal, which exposes them to sunlight that could discolour the food.

“When we distribute the meals, we give very clear storage conditions: a clean environment, away from sunlight, in an ambient storage area less than 30 degrees,” the Channel had Sin as saying.

The Singapore Food Agency, which collaborated with SATS in this initiative, said ready-to-eat meals are a quick way to ensure Singaporeans have access to food in crises.

"These meals are shelf-stable and are convenient as they require minimal preparation before consumption," it said in a media factsheet.

The agency encouraged Singaporeans to support the nation's food security by being flexible in their choices such as choosing frozen over chilled products or opting for canned alternatives instead of fresh food.

Households could keep a reasonable pantry stocked with extra food, enough to last up to two weeks, reported the Channel, citing the agency.

Land-short Singapore largely depends on imported food sources but has several farms and a fishing network.

