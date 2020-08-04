Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Dalai Lama on Tuesday expressed his condolence over the demise of Northern Irish politician and Nobel Peace Laureate John Hume.

In a letter to John Hume's wife, he wrote, "I was pleased to be able to meet your husband during one of my several visits to Northern Ireland. His deep conviction in the power of dialogue and negotiations to resolve conflict was unwavering. It was his leadership and his faith in the power of negotiations that enabled the 1998 Good Friday Agreement to be reached. His steady persistence set an example for all of us to follow."

Also Read | ECI Asks Political Parties to Give Suggestions Till August 11, 2020 Regarding Election Campaigns: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

"Hume's dedication to peace and non-violence in the resolution of conflict, no matter how protracted or difficult it may seem to be, will long survive him and noted that he had lived a meaningful life," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)