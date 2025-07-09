Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Dalai Lama's recent affirmation that only his office holds the authority to identify his successor is a strong counter to the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) ongoing attempts to interfere in Tibetan religious affairs, according to the Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan (HRNTT), as reported by Taipei Times.

The 14th Dalai Lama, who turned 90 on Sunday, declared last week that the institution of the Dalai Lama would continue and that his successor, the 15th Dalai Lama, would be born outside of China. "In accordance with past tradition, the search for my reincarnation and the naming of a 15th Dalai Lama will be carried out," he said, firmly stating that only his office has the legitimate authority to determine his reincarnation, Taipei Times reported.

Tashi Tsering, HRNTT secretary-general, praised the Dalai Lama's remarks as "a powerful statement striking back at the CCP".

He condemned Beijing's baseless claim that it has the right to choose the next Dalai Lama and reiterated that such authority resides solely with His Holiness and his institution.

"This clear position sends a resounding message that religious identity and Tibetan spiritual autonomy cannot be dictated by the CCP," Tashi Tsering said. He also urged Tibetans--both inside occupied Tibet and in exile--to uphold the Dalai Lama's legacy and resist Chinese coercion.

The HRNTT, alongside the Hong Kong Outlanders (HKO) and the Taiwan chapter of Students for a Free Tibet, participated in the 90th birthday celebrations in Dharamsala. These groups also engaged with the local Tibetan exile community to strengthen Taiwan-Tibet solidarity, Taipei Times noted.

Also in attendance were several Taiwanese civic leaders, including HRNTT board member Lin Hsin-yi, Human Rights Conventions and Covenants Watch CEO Huang Yi-bee, HKO secretary-general Sky Fung, and HKO president Lee Peng-hsuan.

Hollywood actor and long-time Tibet advocate Richard Gere spoke at the event, calling the Dalai Lama "a gift to the world, not just to Tibet," Taipei Times reported.

In honour of the spiritual leader's milestone, the HRNTT and allied groups have designated the following 12 months as the "Year of Compassion".

A touring exhibition titled From the Snowy Ridges to the Ocean of Wisdom will highlight Tibetan history and the Dalai Lama's teachings. Meanwhile, Taiwan's civic groups plan to launch a city council group to raise public awareness of Tibet's struggle. (ANI)

