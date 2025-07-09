Fact Check: Is UAE Issuing ‘New INR 23 Lakh Golden Visa’ to Citizens of India and Bangladesh? Is Rayad Group Consultancy Authorised To Process Visa Applications? UAE Issues Detailed Rebuttal, Debunking Fake News

New Delhi, July 09: Social media posts and some Indian media reports have recently claimed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a new Golden Visa programme specifically targeting Indian and Bangladeshi nationals. According to these reports, the visa is being offered under relaxed conditions at a cost of approximately INR 23 lakh (around AED 100,000), with promises of lifetime residency and quick processing.

Several consultancy firms, including one named Rayad Group, have been cited in viral posts as official facilitators of this supposed visa scheme. These firms claim to have direct ties with UAE immigration authorities and are reportedly collecting fees and documents from applicants in India and Bangladesh. The alleged offer has sparked excitement and confusion among those seeking long-term residency in the UAE.

UAE Authority Denies Reports, Warns Public

In response to the growing speculation, the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) issued an official statement refuting the claims. The ICP categorically denied that any new golden visa pilot programme—especially one offering "lifetime" visas under relaxed conditions—has been introduced. It described the circulating reports as "baseless" and stressed that no such initiative has been coordinated with UAE authorities.

UAE Dismisses Reports About Lifetime Golden Visas

The ICP further clarified that visa categories and eligibility requirements remain as published on their official website and smart app. It warned against misinformation spread by Rayad Group consultancy office and unauthorised agents outside the UAE, stating that such actions exploit people’s aspirations and may lead to fraud.

Prospective applicants are advised to avoid third-party promises and instead rely on authorised sources such as the ICP’s website or 24/7 helpline (600522222) for verified information. Legal action may be taken against entities found misleading the public or collecting money unlawfully.

Fact check

Claim : The UAE has launched a new Golden Visa scheme offering lifetime residency to citizens of India and Bangladesh. Conclusion : The claims are false. The UAE government has not launched any new Golden Visa scheme for Indians or Bangladeshis at INR 23 lakh, and the Rayad Group is not authorised to process visa applications. Full of Trash Clean

