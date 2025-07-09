Ohio, July 9: A Ohio woman who allegedly handcuffed her six-year-old son and allowed a pet pit bull to attack him was recently sentenced to 19 years in jail. The accused woman has been identified as Angelina Williams (28). It is learned that minor boy's throat was allegedly torn apart by the pet dog as Williams restrained her son, thereby leaving him unable to fight the pit bull.

According to a report in People, Williams was awarded the sentence last week in Ohio. Judge Dave Stimpert, judge of the Ashland County Common Pleas Court, reprimanded Williams for allowing her son to treated like a "chew toy" for the pet dog. The alleged incident occurred on August 17 last year in Savannah, when the Ohio woman subjected her son to the brutal punishment. US Shocker: Prep School Teacher Jocelyn Sanroman Engages in Sexual Relationship With Minor Student, Arrested After Confessing to Colleague in Michigan.

As per the investigation, Williams allegedly punished her son after he refused to pick up dog poop present in the yard with his bare hands. Post this, she allowed the pit bull to maul her son. Before unleashing the pit bull, Williams handcuffed her son's wrists and ankles to punish him. It is reported that the minor boy was barely managed to survive the horrifying dog attack and sustained severe wounds to his throat.

It is also learnt that Williams tried to tie her son to a chair with rope but failed as he fell on the ground. This is when the pit bull attacked the six-year-old. During the dog attack, the pit bull clamped down on the minor boy's throat and refused to go, thereby leaving the victim with severe neck wounds. After the incident, charges were filed against Williams, her boyfriend Marvin-Brown, and her uncle, Robert Michalski Jr.

Police investigation revealed that Robert Michalski Jr, who is the dog's owner reportedly fled the scene with the pit bull to save the animal rom being taken away from him. In May, Williams pleaded guilty to four counts of child endangerment, obstruction of justice, possession of criminal tools, and kidnapping. While she has been awarded 19 years in prison, Williams will be given credit for the 361 days. Arkansas Dog Attack: Teen Girl Mauled to Death by Starving Dogs She Tried To Feed in US.

She spent these days behind bars as she was detained without bail since her arrest in August 2024. While announcing Williams' sentence, Stimpert said, "That dog tried to rip out his throat". Meanwhile, the minor boy has made a full recovery and his living with his sister under the care of a legal custodian where the two are receiving appropriate support and protection.

