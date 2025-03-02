Jerusalem [Israel], March 2 (ANI/TPS): Ahead of World Hearing Day 2025, to be observed on Monday, Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics released the data on people with hearing impairments in Israel.

According to the register of people with disabilities, in 2023 there were about 58,400 people in Israel with hearing impairments: 69.9pc of all people with hearing impairments were men and 30.1% women; 71.1pc were Jews and others and 28.9pc Arabs.

The average age of people with hearing impairments was 52.8 years.

Out of 52,600 people with hearing impairments aged 18 and over, 6.5 thousand (12.4%) were fully entitled to receive communication support services (communication basket) from the Ministry of Welfare and Social Security.

Among hearing-impaired people aged 25-69, 22.6% had an academic degree, 7.9% had a non-academic post-secondary certificate, 38.1% had a matriculation certificate or high school graduation, and 27.5% had an education certificate lower than high school graduation. (ANI/TPS)

