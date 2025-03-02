London, March 2: A shocking undercover policing scandal has been exposed, revealing that at least 25 officers infiltrated political groups and formed sexual relationships with members of the public without disclosing their real identities. The deception spanned more than three decades, affecting at least 50 women, though the actual number is likely higher.

Four officers even fathered, or are alleged to have fathered, children with women they deceived. One such woman, Jacqui, discovered over 20 years later that the father of her child, Bob Lambert, was an undercover officer who had fabricated a story about fleeing abroad to escape arrest. HMP Wandsworth-Like Sex Row Unfolds Again in UK: Woman Prison Officer Arrested After Video of Her Having Sex With Inmate at Northamptonshire’s HMP Five Wells Surfaces.

Some women had relationships lasting up to six years, sharing their most intimate moments with men sent to spy on them and their friends. Many were left traumatised and unable to form trusting relationships after learning the truth. UK: Number of Prison Officers Caught Having Sex With Inmates Reaches Record High.

The scale of the deception has come to light as ITV launches a new series, created in collaboration with The Guardian, that documents how five women uncovered their former partners’ real identities. Their relentless investigations led to revelations that forced the government to launch a public inquiry into the covert operations.

The inquiry, led by retired judge John Mitting, is examining the misconduct of undercover officers, particularly the impact on women who were deceived. The police have apologized, admitting that the officers’ behavior resulted from a culture of sexism and misogyny within law enforcement.

The secretive operations began in 1968 and continued until 2010, with 139 undercover officers infiltrating over 1,000 political groups. Many of them even stole the identities of dead children to create their fake personas.

While 25 officers have been confirmed to have engaged in these deceptive relationships, three others deny any sexual involvement under their false identities.

