Davos (Switzerland), May 24 (AP) Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday said he sees no possibility for neighbouring Ukraine to accept any peace terms dictated by Moscow or to consent to give any of its territory to Russia.

Duda spoke during a geopolitical outlook panel at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

He says “the mere drive to take revenge and regain what's theirs is so powerful that I don't believe that they (Ukrainians) could agree to peace terms that would boil down to the Russians taking again kilometers of Ukrainian land."

He says the Russians have destroyed so much of Ukraine and the Ukrainians have spilled so much blood defending their country that any politician in Ukraine who would suggest bending to Russia's demands “would simply be finished”.

Duda says any politician in the West who believes he can persuade Kyiv to accept any of Moscow's terms is “deeply mistaken”.

Poland has been supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia through political and defense means, and has accepted more than three million refugees fleeing the war. (AP)

